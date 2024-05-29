‘Bad Breath Rapist’ Finally Busted After 16 Years on the Run

A convicted rapist who was partially identified by his rancid breath has finally been captured after more than 16 years on the run.

Tuen Kit Lee, known as the “Bad Breath Rapist,” was found guilty in 2007 of breaking into a co-worker’s home in Massachusetts, and raping and kidnapping her at knife point, but he fled before his sentencing. A central piece of evidence was his notable bad breath, resulting in the unflattering moniker, according to CBS News.

Massachusetts State Police had offered a reward of $10,000 for anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts, and his case even had recurring appearances on the TV show America's Most Wanted.

But his time on the lam ended on Tuesday when he was caught at a traffic stop in Diablo, a suburb of the East San Francisco Bay town of Danville, Massachusetts State Police said in a press release. Police say “new information” led them to a multi-million dollar home in Diablo where Lee was living with a female florist, who reportedly had no idea of his dark past.

After officers surveilled him at the home, they pulled him over for a traffic stop but he gave a fake name, police said. After being pressed by officers, he revealed his true identity. Lee is now being held by the Danville police and is pending extradition to Massachusetts.