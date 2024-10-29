Rapper Bad Bunny posted a video celebrating Puerto Rican culture on Tuesday after a comedian at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

Bad Bunny’s video was captioned “garbage,” a reference to Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist comments at the rally, featuring multiple clips of Vice President Kamala Harris speaking about supporting Puerto Ricans following the rally.

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader,” Harris says in the clip, referencing the damage the island suffered following Hurricane Maria. “He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.”

Thousands of Puerto Ricans died during the 2017 hurricane.

A message at the beginning of the video says in Spanish that it was originally the intro to Bad Bunny’s December 2021 “P FKN R” concert. The eight minute long video is a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, people and history.

Set over inspirational music, the video highlights Puerto Rico’s history and features iconic moments and people from the island. Some of the notable figures in the montage include baseball legend Roberto Clemente, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“We are kings, champions, queens. We are legends,” the narrator says.

The video ends with clips of Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

“He’s not just the best these days for being Bad Bunny, but for being Benito. For being Puerto Rican,” the video says.