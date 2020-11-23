Bad Bunny Skipped AMA Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Read it at AP News
Bad Bunny has tested positive for the coronavirus, a diagnosis that forced him to cancel his live performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday, his representative said. Despite this diagnosis, Bad Bunny still won awards for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for YHLQMDLG at the music awards show. He also presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely. According to his rep, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, is feeling fine and not experiencing any significant symptoms so far.