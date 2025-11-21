Cheat Sheet
Mystery of United Airlines’s Shattered Windscreen at 36,000 Feet Solved
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.21.25 12:02PM EST 
Published 11.21.25 11:58AM EST 
Plane was damaged after a collision
FOX 11

Pilots injured when a cockpit windshield shattered in mid-air have been told what caused the scary hit at 36,000 feet. The United Airlines flight made an emergency landing after being struck by a mystery object over Utah, showering both pilots in glass and causing one to suffer lacerations on his arm. Now, the National Transportation Safety Board has concluded the plane was hit by a long-duration, high-altitude weather balloon that took off the previous day from Spokane, Washington. The incident “could have been really devastating for the aircraft and those on board,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. Flight 1093, from Denver to Los Angeles, with 112 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing in Salt Lake City. The captain said he noticed a distant object on the horizon, initially thought to be space debris, but before he could mention it to the co-pilot, it struck the glass with a loud bang. Weather balloon company WindBorne said it has “implemented four additional safety measures to further reduce the possibility of any future aircraft-balloon interactions.”

Bad News, Gen Z: Columnist Claims ‘Six-Seven’ Is Really Old

Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.25 12:09PM EST 
Published 11.21.25 11:50AM EST 
England: William Shakespeare (1564 Ð 1616), poet, playwright and actor. The 'Chandos Portrait', oil on canvas, attributed to John Taylor, c. 1610. (Photo by: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Pictures from History/Pictures from History/Universal

The internet-born phrase, “6-7,” which has become popular with Gen Z, might have medieval origins, according to Fox News Digital columnist David Marcus. He believes the “brain-rot” term, which was popularized by the 2024 song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, comes from an old dice game called Hazard—now known as Craps. “In the game, a player would call out the number he was trying to shoot for, or make, with two six-sided dice. Five, eight and nine were the most likely results. Six and seven, gamblers quickly discovered either through math or experience, offered lower odds and hence less chance of winning,” he wrote. “From then on, six and seven, taken together, became forever associated with risk and worry.” Marcus further drew a possible Shakespearean link. “William Shakespeare would use the expression in his play ‘Richard II,’ with the Duke of York uttering, ‘I should to Plashy too, but time will not permit. All is uneven, and everything is left at six and seven,’” he wrote. However, the lyricist behind the famed line had a more open-ended explanation. “It just represents my brain like what comes up in my head,” he said in an Oct. 29 video.

3
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Planning Big Step in Their Relationship
A VERY PERRY CHRISTMAS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.21.25 10:03AM EST 
Perry/Trudeau
Getty

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are “making plans for the holidays” just weeks after stepping out publicly as a couple, a new report claims. A source told People on Thursday that the “Firework” singer, 41, and former Canadian prime minister, 53, are looking forward to spending time together over the festive period, as Perry’s “The Lifetimes Tour” comes to an end. “Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her,” the source said. Perry’s tour began in April, after she split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, earlier this year and went public with Trudeau on October 25. “Katy’s mostly looking forward to wrapping her tour… She’s a single mom now, and a lot of that is going to come into focus next year.” “Justin keeps making a big effort to see her, and she’s excited about it,” they said, adding he’s “exactly what she needs right now.” The source reportedly said the Canadian politician, who led his country for more than nine years, “is a much happier person now.” They added that his “stresses are greatly diminished. And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything.” Perry’s tour closes on December 7.

Read it at People

Why 'Real Housewives' Star Lost Custody of Her Kids to Baseball Player Ex
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.25 11:14AM EST 
Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King, who lost temporary custody of their three children after allegedly giving her son unprescribed Ritalin multiple times.
Phillip Hamer Photography/JC Olivera/Getty Images

Meghan King, who starred in three seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has lost temporary custody of her three children after allegedly giving her son Ritalin that he wasn’t prescribed, according to People. King, 41, reportedly gave one of her sons Ritalin multiple times and asked the school nurse to administer it to him, even though he didn’t have a prescription, a source told People. After trying to allegedly convince the school nurse to give him the ADHD medication, “somebody from the school called CPS and they opened an investigation,” the source said. King has three children, Aspen, 8, and twins Hart and Hayes, 7, with former professional baseball player Jim Edmonds. Ritalin is an ADHD medication. In the meantime, Edmonds, who split with King in 2019, received temporary full physical custody of their children, with King allowed supervised visitation, Us reported. Representatives for King did not respond immediately to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Read it at People

Bald Eagle Drops Cat Through Driver's Windshield in Crazy Highway Scare
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.21.25 10:28AM EST 
Cat through a windshield
ABC 11

A motorist got the shock of her life when a cat was dropped onto the windshield of her car by a bald eagle as she drove along the highway. Dramatic images from the incident in North Carolina show the glass caved in from the hefty impact on the passenger side. The driver was not injured but was left in shock by the bizarre incident, which one witness reportedly described as “the craziest thing” they’d ever seen. “You may not believe me, but I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield. It absolutely shattered my windshield,” the driver, who has not been named, told a 911 operator. “I do believe you, honestly,” the operator replied. “I had a witness who was like, ‘That is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on US-74 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in Swain County, ABC 11 reports. The collision was fatal for the feline, although Trooper Kosal Thach told The Charlotte Observer the cat had been seen “fighting” the bird in mid-air. It is not known where the cat came from nor how it came to be in the eagle’s clutches. The eagle had fled the scene by the time troopers arrived.

Read it at ABC 11

Grizzly Bear Attack on Schoolkids and Teachers Leaves 11 Injured
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 11.21.25 9:29AM EST 
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING -JUNE 21: A Grizzly bear drinks from Pelican Creek as her two cubs stay close by her side on June 21, 2024. in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/Getty Images)
Jonathan Newton/Getty Images

A bear attack on a Canadian walking trail has left 11 people injured, including children. An “aggressive” grizzly bear set upon the group, a mix of teachers and school children, in Bella Coola, 435 miles northwest of Vancouver, British Columbia, leaving two people critically injured. Authorities are now hunting down the animal that fled after the attack. The Nuxalk Nation, the government of the Nuxalk people of Bella Coola, released a statement, urging people to stay in their homes as the beast is hunted. “Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway,” they said in a statement. Authorities said that two people had serious injuries, alongside the two who sustained critical damage. Parent Veronica Schooner said one heroic teacher was badly hurt while trying to protect the children. He “got the whole brunt of it,” she told AP. She said that the bear got so close to her son that he felt its fur. “But it was going after somebody else,” Schooner said. The mother added that some of the children, a mix of fourth- and fifth-graders, were hit by bear spray in the melee. “He keeps crying for his friends,” she added.

Read it at AP

Comic Found by Chance Sells for $9M in Record Auction
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.21.25 7:54AM EST 
Heritage Auction
Heritage Auctions/HA.com

A near-pristine copy of the first-ever Superman #1 has smashed the world record for the most expensive comic in history. The 1939 release was found in the attic of a woman from California, whose three sons had been sorting her affairs after she died. The rare piece hammered at Heritage Auctions for $9.12 million, comfortably beating the $6 million record set by a 1938 copy of Action Comics #1, which sold in 2024. The three brothers had been told by their mother for years that she had rare comic books, but their location had alluded them until they sifted through a stack of old newspapers. Its condition was rated nine out of 10, the highest ever for an edition of the 86-year-old comic and one of only seven copies above a six out of 10. The Guardian reports half a million copies were printed initially, followed by 400,000 split between two more runs. Few remain now, in part because it encourages the reader to remove the cover and turn it into a poster. Superman #1 was the first comic dedicated solely to Superman and is one of the big three comics deemed most valuable. The other two are Action Comics #1, which has the first appearance of Superman, and Detective Comics #27, which has the first appearance of Batman.

Read it at The Guardian

'90s Rapper Hit With 14-Year Sentence for Campaign Finance Crimes
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.21.25 9:20AM EST 
Pras Michel arrives at court in 2023.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A Grammy-winning rapper who took more than $100 million from a billionaire Asian businessman and used it to try to wield influence in American politics has been jailed. Prosecutors had recommended a life sentence for 53-year-old Pras Michel, one of the founding members of the Fugees. Instead, in a much-delayed sentencing hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly handed down a 14-year term, which Michel’s lawyer said would be appealed as “completely disproportional to the facts alleged.” Michel had been accused of taking millions from Malaysian Low Taek Jho and injecting the funds into Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. He also tried to lobby Donald Trump’s first administration on behalf of the businessman. Both men were indicted in 2019. Michel was convicted on 10 counts, including campaign finance violations, in federal court in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Among those to testify in the trial was Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, whose 2023 film The Wolf of Wall Street was partly financed by the rapper.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Judge Forced to Resign After Wearing Elvis Wig in Court
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.21.25 8:27AM EST 
Published 11.21.25 7:36AM EST 
The King/ Missouri Court of Appeals - Eastern District
Getty/Missouri Court of Appeals - Eastern District/Facebook

An Elvis Presley-loving judge has resigned on recommendation of a judicial commission, after gallivanting around a courthouse in The King’s wig. Judge Matthew E.P. Thornhill is the longest-serving justice in St. Charles County, Missouri, but his time on the bench is coming to an end pending a Supreme Court appeal. The 13-time Graceland visitor had three disciplinary counts against him by the state Commission on Retirement, Removal, and Discipline of Judges. The New York Times reports he is accused “of dressing as Elvis Presley in the courtroom, politicking in the courtroom, and filing an affidavit on behalf of a party in a paternity case.” Court documents alleged he “routinely” donned the pompadour rug, played Elvis songs on his cellphone, and recited Presley lyrics in the court. On Oct. 17, he appeared in the Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals. The commission released a statement which said he had “admitted to the truth and substantial accuracy” of the allegations. In a letter to the state Supreme Court, Judge Thornhill said he thought his actions would “add levity at times when I thought it would help relax litigants.” He has accepted the suggestion of a six-month leave of absence, followed by an 18-month return, then retirement.

Read it at The NeW York Times

Fire Breaks Out at U.S. Capitol Building Leaving Two Injured
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.21.25 1:52AM EST 
Fire at the U.S. Capitol Building
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: DC Fire and EMS respond to a small fire on the subway connecting the U.S. Capitol and Rayburn Office Building on November 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The small fire was extinguished and no trolly passengers were injured. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) Heather Diehl/Getty Images

An electrical fire that broke out in the Rayburn subway tunnel that runs between the Rayburn House Office Building and the U.S. Capitol left two injured on Thursday. D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that both people sent to hospital for evaluation were U.S. Capitol Police officers. The underground trolley line is one of three that operate underneath the U.S. Capitol and is used by members of Congress and their staff. The other trolley lines run beneath the Russell and Dirkson Senate Office buildings. A video posted to social media by Huffington Post reporter Arthur Delaney shows several stationary trolleys and smoke visible in the tunnel, while a subsequent post from Delaney shows multiple emergency service vehicles in front of the House steps responding to the fire. Responders worked quickly to clear the smoke, closing Independence Avenue and asking people at Capitol Plaza to clear the area. They soon assured the public that there was no smoke and no further hazard present, reopening Independence Avenue to traffic just before 6 p.m.

Read it at WJLA

