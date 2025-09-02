Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Real self-care enthusiasts know there’s an art to taking a bath—we’re not children, after all. Setting the mood with ambient lighting, tossing in your favorite bath oils, bubbles, or bath bombs, and queuing up Netflix on a nearby laptop sets the tone for the ultimate relaxation experience. But if I’m being totally honest, once I get settled in the tub, I’m only moderately comfortable at best or awkwardly cramped at worst. Naturally, when I learned that there was a brand offering water-resistant pillows for your bath in the tub (or pool, hot tub, and sauna!), I knew I had to try it out myself. Badesofa offers back pillows, seat cushions, and foot pillows, all designed to make long soaks in the tub as comfortable as possible.

Badesofa Bath Pillow See At Badesofa

Yes, I’m bougie, but my back pillow is now a requirement for all of my at-home baths moving forward. Now, I can lean back on a cushion instead of the wall and watch full episodes of The Office without getting a crick in my neck. Yes, I still have to keep my feet out of the tub if I want to stretch them out, but my tub is basically a couch now, so I can’t complain. Plus, these pillows are designed with the brand’s CleanDry+ technology, which prevents waterlogging, so you don’t have to worry about mold or mildew. If you love taking baths but hate the soreness, Badesofa’s bath pillows will change the way you bathe.

This is an excerpt from a previously published review. Read the full Badesofa Back Bath Pillow for Tub review here.