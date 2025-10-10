Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Baffling Mystery Solved After Couple Finds Missing 1,900-Year-Old Roman Artifact in Their Backyard

ROMAN AROUND
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 11:15AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 11:11AM EDT 
Ancient Roman tombstone
D. Ryan Gray/Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans

The truth behind how an ancient Roman tombstone ended up in a New Orleans backyard has finally been uncovered. Daniella Santoro and partner Aaron Lorenz were baffled when they discovered the 1,900-year-old artifact in their Louisiana backyard back in March. They traced it back to a Roman sailor named Sextus Congenius Verus and found that it had been missing from a museum in Italy since the 1940s. Now, following local enquiries, a woman named Erin Scott O’Brien revealed her granddad had brought the tablet home from Italy after World War II, and it sat in a display case in his home until his death in 1986. O’Brien said she later repurposed the tablet as a garden decoration, but forgot to take it with her when she moved house in 2018. “I just thought it was a piece of art,” she told local media. “I had no idea it was a 2,000-year-old… relic.” Lorenz and Santoro have handed the relic over to the FBI’s art crime team, and efforts are underway to repatriate it to the Civitavecchia museum, where it can be properly displayed once more.

Read it at Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Detected
MAYDAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.10.25 12:14PM EDT 
SAS Scandinavian Airlines Bombardier Mitsubishi CRJ-900
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A flight carrying 91 people was forced to make an emergency landing after reports of smoke in the cabin. The crew of the Cityjet Canadair airplane, operated on behalf of SAS Scandinavian Airlines, declared a mayday shortly after takeoff on October 6. Flight SK-1684 had originated in Milan, Italy, departing at 3:31 p.m. bound for Copenhagen, Denmark, The Daily Mail reports. The CRJ-900 had reached 29,000 feet but soon encountered an issue. The crew reported engine trouble and requested an emergency landing from air traffic control. It flew north over the Alps before heading west to land in the Swiss city, arriving 20 minutes after the emergency was declared. The plane touched down in Zurich, Switzerland, after a 54-minute flight. Fire trucks flanked it as it taxiied. Passengers later alighted from a remote part of the airport. The plane took off for Copenhagen 47 hours later, The Aviation Herald reports. The Daily Beast has contacted Cityjet for more information.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Stay Warm and Stylish This Fall With These Soft Sweaters
LAYER UP
AD BY HSN
Published 10.09.25 12:00AM EDT 
A graphic collage featuring a woman in a black turtleneck sweater with faux fur cuffs against a pastel pink and blue background, styled for modern fall fashion marketing.
HSN

Sweater weather is finally here! Refresh your wardrobe with one—or three—of these cozy and comfy picks from HSN. From classic knits to pullovers, these sweaters will be your go-to for crisp morning strolls, casual evenings out, and everything in between.

Turtleneck Tunic Sweater
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At HSN$80

This chunky sweater is a fall and winter essential. The elegant shaker-stitch detail and luxe faux fur cuffs give it an eye-catching look. Layer on your favorite necklace and pair it with your go-to pants for a chic, polished, and preppy outfit.

V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater
Buy At HSN$70

With glamorous sequin stripes and cable knit patterns, this soft and lightweight V-neck sweater is a statement maker. Featuring long sleeves, drop shoulders, and a semi-fitted style, this sweater is designed to flatter your silhouette.

Colorblock Pullover Poncho Sweater
Price reflects 30% discount
Buy At HSN$49

This poncho-style pullover channels laid-back western vibes. Oversized and stretchy, it feels luxuriously soft—almost like cashmere but without the price tag. Throw it on with jeans and boots for an effortlessly stylish weekend look.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Woman Guilty of ‘Married... With Children’ Actress’ Murder
SECOND CASE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 10:27AM EDT 
Cindyana Santangelo and Libby Adame.
Cindyana Santangelo and Libby Adame. Getty Images/LAPD

Libby Adame, a 55-year-old California woman nicknamed “the butt lady,” was convicted of murder Thursday after a second client, Married... With Children actress Cindyana Santangelo, died. Prosecutors argued that on March 24, Santangelo, 58, was rushed to a hospital from her Malibu home, where she died from an embolism after Adame botched a silicone injection. During the incident, Adame was on probation for the fatal injection of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul in 2019. Adame had been acquitted of murder in Rajpaul’s case and was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, but was released after less than a year for time served in custody and electronic monitoring. Adame’s sentencing hearing for Santangelo’s death is scheduled for Nov. 5. Adame was officially convicted of second-degree murder, which has a minimum sentence of 15 years, practicing medicine without a license, and special enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Adame is also facing a wrongful death suit from the ER actress’ husband, Frank Santangelo, who said his wife was “killed in the prime of her life in her own home.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Legendary Rock Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 82
FEELING BLUE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 9:15AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: John Lodge attends the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hal

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has died at 82, his family confirmed in a statement, saying the musician was “suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.” “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us,” the statement read. Lodge “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.” The family added that his “enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family” was central to his life, followed by “his passion for music, and his faith.” They concluded with his signature farewell: “As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.” Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, helping the band rise to international fame with his distinctive falsetto and basslines. He co-wrote and performed hits including Peak Hour, Time to Get Away, Gimme a Little Somethin’, and Eyes of a Child. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Lodge remained an active touring and recording artist well into his later years.

Read it at The Irish Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lift Heavier and Perfect Your Form With This Wall-Mounted Home Gym System
PUMP IT UP
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:34PM EDT 
Tonal wall-mounted smart gym installed in a modern bedroom setup, with workout accessories on nearby furniture, neutral decor, and natural lighting highlighting the compact design.
Johnson Fitness and Wellness

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The most challenging part of any fitness program isn’t always just getting started; it’s staying consistent. Many give up when the progress is slow or not visible. That’s where the Tonal 2, an all-in-one home gym system, comes in. Designed to keep you moving forward in your strength training journey, the Tonal 2 provides support in three key areas for real results: progressive overload, training to failure, and perfecting your form.

Progressive overload is the idea of gradually increasing weights over time to stimulate growth. But with free weights, hitting that sweet spot can be tricky, leaving you feeling stuck. The Tonal 2 eliminates this annoyance by fine-tuning the resistance in exact one-pound increments, ensuring every lift challenges you at just the right level. It also introduces smart drop sets. As your muscles fatigue, the system automatically lowers the weight so you can push to failure. According to Tonal, this builds muscle up to two times faster.

Tonal 2 Smart Home Gym
Includes wall installation
See At Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Proper form is crucial for real progress, as poor technique can hinder muscle activation and increase the risk of injury. The Tonal 2 takes the guesswork out of form with its built-in camera, analyzing your movements and offering real-time cues, like keeping your back straight during Romanian Deadlifts. It’s basically like a virtual personal trainer. After your workout, the Tonal 2 provides a breakdown, using clips from your session to highlight areas for improvement.

Aside from strength training, the Tonal 2 is also equipped with 15 other fitness modalities, including Aero HIIT, yoga, and mobility. This allows you to mix up your workouts so you never get bored. It’s a fitness splurge that truly pays off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Cindy McCain, 71, Suffers Stroke
RECOVERY PLAN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 8:35AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 8:18AM EDT 
MILAN, ITALY - MAY 07: Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), delivers a speech while attending a panel during the Asian Development Bank’s 58th Annual Meeting at MiCo - Milano Convention Centre on May 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting is a yearly gathering of the ADB's Board of Governors, serving as a prominent platform for discussing economic and social development issues in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - MAY 07: Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), delivers a speech while attending a panel during the Asian Development Bank’s 58th Annual Meeting at MiCo - Milano Convention Centre on May 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting is a yearly gathering of the ADB's Board of Governors, serving as a prominent platform for discussing economic and social development issues in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images) Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Cindy McCain, who heads the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), is recovering at a hospital in Italy after suffering a mild stroke this week, the organization announced. The 71-year-old widow of the late Senator John McCain is said to be recovering “well” and is waiting to travel back to her home in Arizona, where she is expected to make a full recovery. “I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received,” said McCain in a statement. “My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care.” McCain, a lifelong Republican, broke with the party to endorse Biden for president in 2020, earning her the ire of MAGA. At the U.N., she is recognized as a leading voice on the global hunger crisis, particularly after her response to the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine. In her statement, McCain expressed “full confidence” in her team’s ability to continue delivering “urgently needed food assistance” to over 100 million people across 87 countries during her absence. “The fight against hunger has never been more critical,” she said, adding she looks forward to “being back in the field soon.” McCain previously suffered a minor stroke back in 2004, but made a swift recovery.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Art Sleuth Finds Celebrated Marie Antoinette Painting Is Actually Someone Else
ART THOU NOT?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 10:42AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 10:40AM EDT 
Painting thought to be Marie Antoinette
University of Oxford

The definitive portrait of the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, isn’t actually her, new research has suggested. The 1762 painting was believed to depict Marie at the age of seven. Now, one researcher claims it’s really her sister, Maria Carolina. Antoinette was decapitated by a guillotine in Paris during the French Revolution. Professor Catriona Seth, scholar of French literature at the University of Oxford, visited the collection of artist Jean–Étienne Liotard in Geneva. Here, she inspected paintings of Antoinette and 10 of her siblings. Now, Seth claims, in research written but not yet published, the painting portrays Maria, the future queen of Naples. The giveaway, she says, is a medal, the Order of the Starry Cross, pinned to her chest. It was only awarded to Antoinette in 1766, four years after the painting was completed. Carolina, meanwhile, was awarded it in 1762. “I am certain that the picture said traditionally to be Marie Antoinette is in fact Maria Carolina,” Prof. Seth told The Daily Mail. She thinks a second Liotard painting shows the future queen of France. The girl in that picture holds a red rose, “a recurring feature of portraits of Marie Antoinette throughout her life.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Scientists Reveal Fossil Is Unique ‘Sword Dragon’ Species
NEW SPECIES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.10.25 10:56AM EDT 
Ichthyosaur
Encyclopaedia Britannica/Universal Images Group via Getty

A dolphin-sized monster that swam the oceans 185 million years ago has been identified as a new species dubbed the “sword dragon.” The near-complete fossil was discovered by hunter Chris Moore in Golden Cap, Dorset, U.K., in 2001. It is a type of ichthyosaur, a marine reptile that is distinct from dinosaurs. Officially named Xiphodracon goldencapensis, analysis of the remains has been published in a new paper, the BBC reports. Researchers noted that the beast likely died a grisly death from massive damage to the head. “The skull appears to have been bitten by a large predator—likely another much larger species of ichthyosaur—giving us a cause of death,” said ichthyosaur expert Dr Dean Lomax. The find is “incredibly rare,” He said, adding it was a “missing piece of the puzzle in the ichthyosaur evolution.” Before its death, it likely lived a hard life. “The limb bones and teeth are malformed in such a way that points to serious injury or disease while the animal was still alive,” he added. Lomax thought “long and hard about the name,” he said. “Xiphodracon translates to sword-like dragon and that is in reference to that very long, sword-like snout, but also the fact that ichthyosaurs have been referred to as sea dragons for about 200 years.”

Fossil discovery
Dr Dean Lomax/X
Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Putin Forced to Cancel His Big Summit Debut Over Embarrassing Lack of Interest
SOME OTHER TIME?
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 9:25AM EDT 
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) sits beside Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend a meeting on the digital economy at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Jacques Witt / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JACQUES WITT/AFP via Getty Images)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) sits beside Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend a meeting on the digital economy at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Jacques Witt / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JACQUES WITT/AFP via Getty Images) JACQUES WITT/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin was forced to postpone a highly anticipated summit with Arab leaders at the last minute due to a lack of interest from those invited. The inaugural Russia-Arab conference, intended to boost Moscow’s standing in the region, was scuppered on Thursday night after the announcement of the U.S.-backed ceasefire deal in Gaza forced leaders to drop out. Although a source told Bloomberg that the summit will almost certainly be rescheduled, its cancellation comes as a personal rebuke to Putin, who had hoped to use the occasion to project soft power in a region that is becoming increasingly interested in building ties with Trump. “Putin wanted to show everyone that he is the leader of the ‘global majority,’ but what kind of majority is that without the Arab world?” said Moscow-based political analyst Andrei Kolesniko. “He would like to be as big a player there as the Soviet Union once was, but he lacks the resources.” Of the 22 Arab leaders invited to the summit only a handful confirmed attendance, with regional heavyweights such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE declining to attend following developments in Gaza. Russia’s presence in the Gulf was severely weakened last year following the collapse of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime, while both the U.S. and China have strengthened ties.

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Try a Free Can of This Tasty THC Seltzer That Doesn’t Leave You Hungover
SIP, SIP, HOORAY!
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:21PM EDT 
Cycling Frog THC seltzers in Black Currant and Wild Cherry flavors displayed on a festive holiday dinner table with candles, cocktails, and seasonal greenery.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’

Cycling Frog THC Seltzers
See At Cycling Frog

Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
UPS Admits ‘Disposing’ of Parcels as Trump Chaos Creates Backlog
WE ❤️ TARIFFS!
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 6:57AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 6:48AM EDT 
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 1, 2018: A UPS (United Parcel Service) truck driver makes a delivery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 1, 2018: A UPS (United Parcel Service) truck driver makes a delivery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Courier company UPS admits it has started “disposing” of packages sent to American customers because of a massive customs backlog caused by the Trump administration’s sweeping import taxes, NBC News reports. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s totally unprecedented,” said brokerage manager Matthew Wasserbach, who reported thousands of customers complaining about their packages becoming stuck in limbo or even destroyed after becoming lost in a sea of customs regulations. The situation is compounded by UPS’s policy of disposing of shipments that cannot clear customs after three attempts, leaving customers unclear if their packages are in limbo or have been destroyed. “It’s almost impossible to get through to anybody to figure out what is happening,” customer Ashley Freberg told the network after tracking details on some personal items shipped from the U.K. alternated between saying they were in transit, delivered, or disposed of. “Are my packages actually being destroyed or not?” Another customer said $127,000 worth of matcha green tea imported from Japan had also gone missing in transit, with tracking updates displaying contradictory information. UPS claims that 90 percent of the 3.2 million international packages it processes every week are delivered without issue, but even the remaining 10 percent translates to thousands of missing shipments every day.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
First Responders Rush to Stabbing Call at Hollywood Home Linked to Bono
KNIFE ATTACK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.10.25 7:42AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 7:28AM EDT 
The musician and social activist Bono
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A person was stabbed outside a Hollywood Hills property linked to U2 frontman Bono, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the victim had been taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition. It added that a suspect had been arrested. The New York Post reported that one person has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had dispatched a fire engine and one ambulance. Bono is understood to be one of several investors in the property on the 7800 block of Granito Drive. The Irish musician also owns property in Ireland and is understood to have been out of the country at the time. No connection has been established between the 65-year-old and the incident, TMZ said. The property Bono is involved in is understood to be a construction site still. TMZ reports the intention is for it to be sold after completion. The Daily Beast has contacted Bono for comment.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now