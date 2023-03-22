BAFTAs Celebrate Diversity of All-White Best TV Actress Nominees
LOL
The BAFTAs are proud of the diversity of their best TV actress nominees, who are all white. While the BAFTAs nominated only white women, CEO Jane Millichip celebrated the fact they didn’t only nominate 26-year-olds. “There is representation in that category in the fact that if you look at the age of the actresses and the roles written for them, it is extraordinary,” she told Deadline. The nominees are 67-year-old Imelda Staunton; Sarah Lancashire, 58; Maxine Peake; 48, Kate Winslet, 47; Billie Piper, 40; and 39-year-old Vicky McClure. All six have been previously nominated for BAFTAs. At the BAFTA film awards—where Ariana Debose did the thing—a whopping 47 of 49 winners were white. But hey, that included Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s 64, so maybe that filled the diversity quota.