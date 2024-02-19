BAFTAs to Honor Matthew Perry at TV Award Ceremony After Memoriam Snub
TRY THAT AGAIN
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will honor actor Matthew Perry at a TV awards ceremony later this year after he was snubbed from the film award show’s In Memoriam segment on Sunday night. Though Perry was most known his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, he also starred in a string of hit movies including The Whole Nine Yards alongside Bruce Willis and Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek. During the In Memoriam segment Sunday night, which was performed by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham to an arrangement of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” Perry was omitted in the list, which also included a tribute to actor and singer Tina Turner. After receiving backlash online for the omission, a BAFTA spokesperson told Variety, “Matthew Perry will be remembered in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May.” The news was subsequently posted on X. Perry died on Oct. 28 last year at the age of 54.