Baggu’s New Masks Are the Most Fun, Best Fitting Masks I Own — And I Own a Lot

There’s no denying that I’ve amassed a rather large collection of masks. I’ve begun to treat them like outfit accessories, which has helped distract me from the fact that I’ve had to wear a face mask in public for almost the entirety of 2020. So, when I saw that Baggu released a new style of face mask, complete with extremely fun and on-trend patterns, I knew I had to have them.

Baggu’s original masks became a Scouted best-seller pretty quickly, so it was only fair that we requested to test out the brand’s newest version. The Ear Loop Masks have a similar origami opening to the Tie Masks but with ear loops instead of ties for easy on-and-off. As a result, they conform to the shape of your face without getting too close to your mouth. I can get a secure fit on my more-petite face shape while still allowing for some actual breathing room, andI’m not sucking in fabric while talking or having to pull my mask away from my face.There’s no gapping at the sides, either.

The mask is made out of the same cotton fabric as the original tie-around masks that were my go-to during the first few months of the pandemic. The colors range from solid primary colors to bold and bright patterns and prints. Baggu sent me the Forest Floor set, which features two bright, 70s’ inspired patterns and a psychedelic plant pattern. If you’re looking to have a little bit more fun with your face masks as we plunge into the darkness of winter, these are the masks for you.

Ear Loop Masks - Set of 3

