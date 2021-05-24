Today Only: Buy One Baggu Face Mask, Get Another One Free
MASK UP
Even though fully vaxxed people can stop wearing face masks outside, I’m still wearing them inside (and you should be, too). With summer here, it’s time to upgrade your mask, and thankfully, Baggu has just what the doctor ordered. If you buy one set of their face masks, you get another one, free.
Fabric Mask Set Loop
We love Baggu’s face masks for too many reasons to count. Not only do they have an origami design that covers our nose and chin well, but they also come in cute designs. You can choose between ear loops or ties depending on your preference, too.
