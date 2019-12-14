BAGGU Is Taking 15% Off All of Their Bags — Including Sale Items
BAGGU gained attention for its ability to make a tote bag into something more than a tote bag. It’s a statement, a commitment to being sustainable, and just all-around more fun than any old canvas bag. This weekend, the brand is taking 15% off everything, including sale items, with the code FEELGOODGIFTS. Grab a handful of standard Baggu’s and use them as gift bags (they’re really gift themselves, too). Or sink your teeth into the collection of supple leather goods. Scouted contributor Jacqui Kenyon (and I) recommend the Drawstring Purse, aka the bucket bag. It’s deep enough to hold the many things we carry on a regular basis but is chic enough to wear on a night out. The possibilities are endless when it comes to Baggu’s vast catalog of functional, stylish bags, especially when they’re 15% off.
