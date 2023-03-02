BAGGU’s New Collection With Laura Ashley Is About to Launch My Spring Wardrobe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Picture me in a flourishing field of archival florals that my tears of joy have watered. Daisies, chrysanthemums, roses, and skips in my step aplenty. Unlike this well-kept garden, however, I am not maintained; I am bursting with excitement over BAGGU’s new collab with iconic British brand Laura Ashley. Is my go-to city-wear bag brand even further embracing the chic and charming look of floral prints? Just in time for spring? I am suddenly a spoiled princess humming and frolicking in an enchanted forest, and these new prints are the birds and mice dancing alongside me. (I know I’m actually just an NYC transplant who’s now doomed to spend money she should be saving, sidestepping pigeons and subway rats while bolting to my train, but this is my fantasy, okay? And this launch is the moment.)

Every day, I trot from place—to impulsive-iced-coffee-purchase—to place while wearing quite possibly the best product I’ve ever invested in – this BAGGU fanny pack in the Black Ditsy Floral pattern. It’s incredibly durable, easy to clean, and all-around cuuute. This bag is the ultimate functional bag while also being flexible for my daily needs, from workday to date night.

Thus, once I found out about this collection’s existence, I knew I must tell the world (which includes you, dear reader). BAGGU’s new 13-piece capsule collection features timeless Laura Ashley floral prints on some of the brand’s best-selling products, including their reusable bags, crossbodies, totes, pouches, and sun hats. One out of every five of my friends owns this adorable Jessica Williams medium nylon crescent bag, and now I bet pretty soon I’ll be passing by one person with this same style bag in the new Rhian Daisy pattern per every 50 pigeons I pass. (Listen, that’s a lot.)

You know how the Vera Bradley duffel was (or is?) the it-girl bag? That’s what I envision the Puffy Mini Tote in the collab’s new Crosby Gingham pattern becoming. Like, seriously, gimme gimme gimme and Barbie and all of all the gingham. Slap some roses on it? I was already sold, and now I’m packing myself up inside this machine washable bag’s cloudlike material. You can find me comfortably sandwiched between my new Rhian Daisy Puffy Laptop Sleeve and Standard reusable Baggu on our way to flower heaven. (Just look at how seamlessly these new Rhian Daisy and Rowena ditsy floral patterns blend together. Your honor, she’s flawless.)

I have so many more thoughts I could share on how much I love these new patterns, but for now, I’ll zip them up in the collection’s new 3D Zip Set and let you browse. And if you happen to spot a short redheaded gal strolling through Chelsea wearing this Packable Sun Hat in a new beloved Rowena ditsy floral pattern, chances are it’s me. I’m now preparing for my currently non-existent vacation to Sicily, where season two of The White Lotus is making me want to go even more. Just like the floral collection of my dreams, maybe I’ll soon be able to say the same about this enchanting vacay—you guys, it’s finally happening.

