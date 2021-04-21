BAGGU Is Taking 25% Off Our Favorite Reusable Bags for Earth Day
BAG IT UP
BAGGU’s reusable totes are our favorite way to stay sustainable, bringing bags on grocery trips or shopping trips, using them as gift wrap, or even as my everyday tote. The reusable shopper from Baggu is something I believe everyone should have on hand. Right now, BAGGU is taking 25% off all of these bags with the code EARTHDAY, including the brand new Deadstock collection.
These bags are made from durable nylon fabric and fold down to the size of a wallet. You can easily store them for your next trip to the store or just stash them in every other bag you own, just in case. And, if that discount isn’t enough to convince you, BAGGU is donating 10 cents from every reusable bag bought to the Surfrider Foundation.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.