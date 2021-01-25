The Best Bags to Get at Baggu’s Warehouse Sale, Before They’re Gone

As someone that stockpiles reusable bags, there’s really nothing like Baggu. The brand has the market cornered when it comes to styles, reusable totes and other bags that just go with everything. They’ve even created one of our favorite face masks. Right now, they’re in the midst of a warehouse move and are marking down a slew of styles up to 60% off, including ones you won’t see again. A lot has sold out already, but there are still dozens of styles to choose from that will take you from grocery shopping to everyday duties.

Medium Canvas Circle Purse: I have this bag in orange and it’s the perfect everyday bag. Inside the circular opening is a large compartment with an interior pocket for organization. There’s an outer pocket as well, which is perfect for everything from your cell phone to an extra face mask.

Medium Canvas Circle Purse Down from $58 Buy at BAGGU $ 30

Duck Bag: The Duck Bag is the classic, everyday tote that is worth the money. It can fit a plethora of things, including a 15” Macbook whenever we start commuting again. There are top carry handles as well as an adjustable strap for shoulder carrying. Inside, there’s a simple zipper pocket to keep your smaller items.

Duck Bag Down from $34 Buy at BAGGU $ 24

Large Engineered Knit Baggu: If you want a do-it-all bag, the original Baggu tote is it. This large version is made from machine-knit fabric to create a structured shape while resulting in zero fabric waste. Better yet, it can hold up to 200 pounds.

Large Engineered Knit Baggu Down from $78 Buy at BAGGU $ 40

Soft Large Tote: This larger tote is made from soft, supple full grain leather and is perfect for a shoulder carry. It’s fully lined in 100% canvas and has a zipper pocket inside. Opt for the soft blue color for some pastel pop or go for a more classic brown.

Soft Large Tote Down from $198 Buy at BAGGU $ 98

