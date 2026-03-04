Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Disney adults: rejoice! The internet’s favorite everyday bag brand, Baggu, has officially dropped a Disney collaboration. Now available on baggu.com, disneystore.com, and Disney’s TikTok shop, there are plenty of opportunities to snag this exciting new collection.

The character prints spark joy with every item, each dipped in a hefty dose of nostalgia. The overall theme of the collection is Mickey & Friends, featuring beloved core Disney characters on special prints and embroidery. The assortment includes 31 pieces, ranging from Baggu’s classic crescent-style bag to fanny packs, reusable errand bags, and travel accessories.

If you want to get your hands on the limited edition collection, act fast—I have a feeling this one will sell out quickly. Shop some of my favorite pieces below.

Nylon Bowler Bag This floral Mickey-and-Minnie-printed bowler bag is too cute for words. Baggu’s Bowler Bag is so spacious and even has a clip for bag charms. It also features an interior zip pocket and key leash for extra convenience. Shop Now Baggu

Standard Baggu Ripstop Minnie Mouse Say goodbye to your boring reusable grocery bags. This pink Minnie Mouse-printed errand bag is all I’ll be using for the foreseeable future. Shop At Baggu

Packing Cubes As a frequent traveler, I’m practically foaming at the mouth for this packing cube set. One large packing cube features a Mickey print on a blue background, while the medium packing cube features Minnie on a pink background. I’m already a sucker for Baggu travel items—especially the packing cubes, which let me fit an endless number of items into a smaller suitcase. Shop At Baggu

Puffy Laptop Sleeve Pluto I already have one of Baggu’s puffy laptop sleeves, and it’s the best laptop case I’ve ever owned. The sleeve is padded enough to keep your laptop safe, but not so bulky that it won’t fit in a carry-on bag when you travel. Shop At Baggu