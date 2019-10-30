ISIS Defector Who Led U.S. to Baghdadi Will Get at Least Part of $25M Reward

Read it at The Washington Post
An ISIS defector credited with leading U.S. forces to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian hideout will get at least some of a $25 million reward, The Washington Post reported. Officials told the newspaper that the unidentified man turned against the terror group after it killed one of his family members. Kurds handed him over to U.S. intelligence officials who determined his info on Baghdadi’s whereabouts—including a “room-by-room layout” of the safe house—was bona fide. The Post reported that the informant was present during Saturday’s raid but has since been spirited out of the region with his relatives.