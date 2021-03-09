I Didn’t Think I Was a Robe Person, Until I Got This One
SPA DAY
Before the pandemic, my partner was frequently traveling for work. Each time he arrived at a new hotel he would—without fail—text me and mention how much he loved those classic white hotel robes. It was, as he put it, “like a warm hug after a long day.” Naturally, when the holiday season came around I knew what I wanted to get him––a fluffy cotton robe. I found exactly what I was looking for in this one from Bagno Milano. I told myself I wasn’t a robe person, but after weeks of stealing his, I decided it was time to get one for myself, too.
Bagno Milano Robe
When searching for the perfect robe, I had a few criteria in mind: it had to be warm, but not stifling, it had to be fluffy, but not heavy, magically light, but not flimsy. Personally, the quality of the cloth and its construction is far more important to me than any cute design, so I gravitated towards a more classic silhouette that is sturdy and functional. I’m happy to report that this Bagno Milano robe ticks all those boxes. It’s made out of 100% organic Turkish cotton, and its fibers are artfully woven to increase absorption. The fabric doesn’t scratch or cling to the body which is always a priority for me and my ultra-sensitive skin. And even after multiple washes, the robe is still as plush as the day I got it. Although these features make it perfect for after you step out of the shower, I must admit that I've recently started treating the robe as part of my loungewear. As I’m mostly shuttered at home because of the pandemic and freezing cold, I enjoy draping it over my comfiest pair of sweats for an added layer of warmth and comfort.
Although it’s technically a men’s robe, I love the way it fits my body. The bottom comes to the midpoint of my calf which offers coverage, but doesn’t flap annoyingly around at my ankles. The strap keeps the robe secure at my waist and the textured fabric prevents it from slipping off. As I’m not really a fan of rolled up sleeves, I appreciate that these ones hit right at my wrist.
Perhaps my favorite feature, though, is how luxurious it makes me feel. Although its design is simple, this robe has elevated my at-home spa experiences to new heights. I light some candles, put on a relaxing face mask, don the robe, and emerge from the bathroom a new, more relaxed version of myself.
