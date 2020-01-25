The Parachute Waffle Knit Robe Is Like Wearing Your Favorite Towel
Hanging on the back of my door is a collection of robes that I rotate depending on the season. Thicker, fluffier ones are for winter and thin, lightweight ones are for summer (fall and spring are exactly two days each when you live in NYC, so we’ll ignore those). I got a chance to test out Parachute’s Waffle Robe and, astonishingly, it’s thin enough to be worn in the summer but sturdy enough to keep the heat in post-shower in the winter. It’s the all-year robe you deserve.
This robe is basically a structured version of the brand’s best-selling (and Scouted-tested and approved) waffle knit towel. It’s made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and feels like the perfect extension of your bathroom linens. It wraps around you easily and stays tied, with only a single knot, something that I can’t say for all other robes I’ve tried. It stayed tied throughout my morning routine, including doing work sitting on the couch and bending over to pick out clothing from my drawers.
One of life’s luxuries is sitting around after the shower for way too long before putting on clothes — and this is a robe you’ll want to spend time lounging in. What Parachute puts into their bedding (finesse, style, quality fabrics, etc.), you get in everything they do, including this robe. It’s also completely machine-washable, so after a week of wearing it, you can just toss it in with your T-shirts and underwear.
It also dries you off the way a towel does, probably because it’s made the same way as the Parachute’s successful waffle knit towels. I’ve even worn this directly out of the shower, no towel needed, and it held its own. No one likes putting on clothing when they’re slightly wet and this robe helps get every wisp of water off of your body that your towel may have not picked up. That means you can get dressed quicker — that is, if you want to ever take your robe off.
Waffle Robe
