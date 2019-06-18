Should a Waffle Knit Towel Replace Your Normal Bath Towel? We Find Out by Testing Three.

It’s hard to see a waffle knit towel and think that it’ll be a better, more comfortable, or more enjoyable part of your morning (or night) routine. Let’s just get this out first: These don’t look like your normal bath towels because they aren’t your normal bath towels. They aren’t fuzzy or fluffy or plush. But they’re still great to look at and even better to use. These towels are so lightweight and absorbent, I can’t see myself going back to a fluffy one. So I decided to try and find which was the best by testing three towels: the $39 Parachute Waffle Knit, the $22 Snowe Honeycomb Bath Towel, and the $55 Onsen towel from Amazon.

This style of towel is modeled after the towels you would receive at Japanese hot springs onsen). They’re typically made from super soft cotton and are lightweight, absorbent, and quick-drying. I tend to take showers more often than a normal person does so the quick-drying component is especially important to me. Here’s what I found:

Waffle Towels, $39 from Parachute: These were my overall favorite. Parachute makes some incredible textiles and these are no different. They’re soft but sturdy and while they’ll never give you the plushness a fluffy towel will, it’ll still feel soft when you wrap it around you. They’re 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and feel like something I would contemplate stealing from a fancy hotel.

The Onsen Bath Towels, $55 on Amazon: If this was purely about absorbency, these would take the cake. But even though they are made from Supima cotton, they just weren’t nearly as soft as the Parachute ones. I did, however, enjoy using them almost like a dry brush for after the shower to exfoliate after shaving my legs.

Honeycomb Bath Towel, $22 from Snowe: I truly loved how stretchy these were and they were much quicker to dry than normal towels, but after the shower, they sort of reminded me of a wet Ace bandage. Or, as my boyfriend said after using one, “I hate it. It feels like I’m drying myself with a t-shirt.”

