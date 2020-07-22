Brooklinen’s Waffle Knit Towels Complete My Bathroom Experience
WILL IT WAFFLE?
If you had told me I could love a towel as much as Brooklinen’s towels, I never would’ve believed you. I’m not someone who typically goes out of my way to seek the comfort of a towel or robe, or sheets for that matter. But their Super Plush Bath Towels have changed me, likely for the better. They are remarkably soft — so soft, in fact, that they make you feel like you’re in a spa. I didn’t think I’d find another towel I loved half as much, and then, just this week, Brooklinen launched a waffle-knit line.
For me, there’s something extra comforting about a waffle knit towel, and Brooklinen was able to make an exceptionally good one. The squares aren’t too big or too small, so when you towel off, they provide a comforting massage effect while allowing for more surface area to dry you off. To me, the invention of waffle knit is similar to adding ridges to potato chips—without them, it’s fine, but with the added texture, my mind is consistently blown. They are made from a smooth weave, which means less friction occurs whilst toweling off, but they are still thin enough to wrap around wet hair, if you so choose. The towels are made from 100% aegean cotton and come in four different colors — including a lovely flamingo pink that will add a touch of flair to your bathroom.
I seriously can’t get enough of these towels; as if that wasn’t enough, they’ve also launched a waffle knit robe. Now, I can towel off and then lounge around the house in Brooklinen’s waffle knit, too. For me, it doesn’t get better than that.
Waffle Knit Towels
Waffle Knit Robe
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.