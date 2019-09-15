CHEAT SHEET
MIRACLE
Volunteer Helicopter Pilot Finds 40 People Alive in Destroyed Bahama Village
An American volunteer helicopter pilot from Florida was shocked to find 40 people climbing from underneath debris in the destroyed village of Fox Town on Little Abaco Island after a journalist suggested there might be survivors. Pilot Justin Johnson had flown Florida journalist Vic Micolucci over the island on a mission for for MEDIC Corps. when the reporter asked if it was possible that anyone could be alive in the isolated village, according to NBC News. The pilot said he initially shrugged off the idea but returned the next day to check it out. When he landed, he said 40 people started crawling out from under the debris. Johnson and his wife returned to the village with tents and other supplies. Most of those rescued were Haitian refugees who MEDIC Corps. says “are afraid of being deported so it is sometimes difficult to provide evacuation to these communities and they aren’t the first to show themselves.”