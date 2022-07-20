Bakery Owner Charged in Capitol Riot After Pals Rat Her Out to Feds
‘FIGHT TIME’
Dova Winegeart took humble bragging a little too far, as text messages her pals turned over to the FBI became crucial to her indictment. Winegeart was arrested Tuesday on charges of destroying government property, engaging in physical violence on restricted Capitol grounds, and disorderly conduct, Insider reported. The 49-year-old Oklahoma bakery owner was spotted in photos swinging a wooden pole and shattering the window of the House door, causing over $1,000 in damage, according to the affidavit. She was released on $5,000 bond on the same day of her arrest. Three separate friends went to the FBI to turn over pictures and text messages. “Yes we are mad. Yes we want to go inside Capital [sic],” one text read, according to the affidavit. “It’s our building. Not the governments. We are their bosses but get treated like dogs. I’m done with this government. It’s fight time non stop now. They asked for it...It got crazy. I did sh-t.”