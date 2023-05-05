Bakhmut Bombed to Hell With Incendiary Munitions After Wagner Announcement
APOCALYPSE NOW
Ukraine’s embattled city of Bakhmut was turned into an inferno late Friday as Russian forces reportedly blasted it with incendiary munitions shortly after the Wagner Group announced it would be pulling out. Drone footage shared by the Ukrainian military showed what looked like hell on earth: the city ablaze and engulfed in what was thought to be white phosphorus, a highly toxic chemical that can incinerate all in its path and is banned from use near civilians. The bombardment came shortly after Russia’s notorious Wagner Group announced it would be pulling out on May 10 after failing to take control of the city despite a staggering death toll and several months of fighting. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed Chechen units will be sent in to replace Wagner and fight for control of the city.