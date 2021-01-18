I Wear These Ankle Weights All The Time—And Love Them

I won’t lie—staying accountable for my workouts has been tricky these days. I’m normally a runner, but not in the winter. I’ve tried to transform my bike into a stationary bike and while that has been helpful, it’s only one piece of the fitness puzzle. There are a lot of really cool, fancy schmancy workout products out there—none of which I know how to use or have the desire to know how to use. I like to keep things simple, and so I was delighted to discover wrist and ankle weights that can transform any workout I choose to do.

Enter Bala Bangles. Each “bangle” is just one pound and easy to strap onto your wrists or ankles. They are made of recycled stainless steel (to give them some weight) and then wrapped in silicone so if you drop them, they won’t dent your floor. The silicone is quite easy to clean, too, if you get a little sweaty.

Bala Bangles Buy at Food52 $ 50

If you had told me in January 2020 I’d be an ankle weight person, I never would’ve believed you. But that was when I had a gym to go to. I’m looking for little tweaks to my workouts at home that don’t take up too much room, but get the job done.

My favorite thing about them is that I can wear them during a workout or during “everyday life” (whatever that is now). I do 20-minute workouts daily but to make them a little more difficult, I just strap these onto my ankles. They are great for pilates, cardio workouts, and even yoga. But I like that they make me feel active even when I’m not working out, too. I wear them walking up and down the stairs of my apartment, walking around the house, and even on my wrists when I’m cooking dinner – grinding pepper has never made me feel so invigorated.

They also don’t look out of place. Instead, I almost feel stylish. To me, that’s just an added bonus. There’s nothing better than taking them off after a while and feeling like everything is easier, even walking, for just a minute.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.