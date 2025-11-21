Bald Eagle Drops Cat Through Driver’s Windshield in Crazy Highway Scare
A motorist got the shock of her life when a cat was dropped onto the windshield of her car by a bald eagle as she drove along the highway. Dramatic images from the incident in North Carolina show the glass caved in from the hefty impact on the passenger side. The driver was not injured but was left in shock by the bizarre incident, which one witness reportedly described as “the craziest thing” they’d ever seen. “You may not believe me, but I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield. It absolutely shattered my windshield,” the driver, who has not been named, told a 911 operator. “I do believe you, honestly,” the operator replied. “I had a witness who was like, ‘That is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on US-74 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in Swain County, ABC 11 reports. The collision was fatal for the feline, although Trooper Kosal Thach told The Charlotte Observer the cat had been seen “fighting” the bird in mid-air. It is not known where the cat came from nor how it came to be in the eagle’s clutches. The eagle had fled the scene by the time troopers arrived.