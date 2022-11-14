CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Balenciaga Makes Its Exit From Elon Musk’s Twitter

    SEE YA DEMNA

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Balenciaga

    Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

    In the wake of Tesla scion Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover, which has sparked concern in many industries about the future viability and regulation of the platform, the high-end luxury fashion house Balenciaga has deleted its Twitter account, the brand confirmed to Business of Fashion on Monday. The move is significant due to Balenciaga’s aesthetic fluency in extremely online visual vernacular. At recent count, Balenciaga’s Twitter had approximately 950,000 followers.

    Read it at Business of Fashion