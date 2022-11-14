Balenciaga Makes Its Exit From Elon Musk’s Twitter

Read it at Business of Fashion
In the wake of Tesla scion Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover, which has sparked concern in many industries about the future viability and regulation of the platform, the high-end luxury fashion house Balenciaga has deleted its Twitter account, the brand confirmed to Business of Fashion on Monday. The move is significant due to Balenciaga’s aesthetic fluency in extremely online visual vernacular. At recent count, Balenciaga’s Twitter had approximately 950,000 followers.