Balenciaga’s New $925 Skirt Is Literally Just a Towel
HIGH FASHION
The Balenciaga skirt that went viral after everyone realized it was just a Terry cotton towel is, unfortunately, a real thing and it can now be yours for just $925. The ridiculous garment was made available for pre-order on Tuesday despite social media users roasting the luxury fashion house when it showcased the product in Demna Gvasali’s Spring 2024 show in Paris. One account said, “I’m convinced that Balenciaga is a social experiment,” while another wrote, “We really live in the Zoolander world.” The item is unisex and fits around the mid-waist with two buttons and an adjustable belt buckle. It also requires dry cleaning. The Towel Skirt follows Balenciaga’s history of eyebrow-raising products such as its $1,800 Trash Bag or shoelace earrings. “But I thought Balenciaga was over making viral clickbaity fashion after their scandal lol,” fashion commentators Diet Prada wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.