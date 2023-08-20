Balltze, the Real Dog Behind the Iconic ‘Cheems’ Doge Meme, Dies at 12
‘DON’T BE SAD’
An iconic part of Doge lore has gone to the great big dog park in the sky: The Shiba Inu known across the internet as the basis for the “Cheems” meme died on Friday after a battle with cancer, his owner said. He was 12. In an Instagram post about the death of the beloved dog, whose real name was Balltze, the owners said that he “fell asleep… during his last thoracentesis surgery.” They added: “Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed.” Tributes were quick to pour in from many of Balltze’s more than 700,000 followers. “He is a legend of the Internet world, a meme founder and now, he is immortal. Rest in love sweet Ball Ball, you were and are loved by billions all over the world,” one user wrote.