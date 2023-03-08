This Scalp Oil is 100% Natural and a Total *Hair-o* for Dryness and Dandruff
ITCHY? IDK HER
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
One of my favorite things about TikTok is the lengths to which people will go to recommend products to others. The latest is TikTokers’ mission to find the best scalp oil out there, whether one is dealing with a hair condition like dandruff, eczema, or psoriasis or they are simply looking to add moisture to their scalp. Well, allow me to do a little song and dance in introducing you to Balmonds’ natural scalp oil, a product that reviewers are raving about.
This scalp oil is formulated with borage oil—which is said to help with skin conditions like acne, eczema, and rosacea—in addition to rosemary (aids itchy scalps), tea tree oil (helps with dandruff and hair loss), and hemp (quells inflammation). Balmonds’ oil is all-natural, cruelty-free, and vegan-friendly and is supposedly a “little miracle in a bottle,” according to a reviewer. Other reviewers say it helped boost hair growth and combated dandruff. Either way, with an average rating of 4.5 stars, it’s definitely worth trying out, especially if you’re suffering from a sore and itchy scalp. Balmonds’ oil is formulated without perfumes, parabens, synthetics, and other unnatural ingredients, making this even more of a prime pick. Hey, who knows? Maybe you’ll soon be on TikTok raving about this oil yourself.
Balmonds Vegan Scalp Oil
