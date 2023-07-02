Baltimore Block Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 28 Injured
HORRIFIC
A weekend block party in Baltimore turned deadly on Sunday after gunfire erupted during the festivities, according to WBFF, killing two people and leaving 28 others injured. The neighborhood of Brooklyn, Baltimore, was celebrating its “Brooklyn Day” on Saturday before at least one gunman took aim at the horde just after 12:30 a.m., officials said. The two victims who died were an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, police said, while three of the injured were in critical condition. Those responsible are still at large. “I want those who are responsible to hear me and hear me very clearly: We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you,” Mayor Brandon Scott said during a news conference Sunday morning. “Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”