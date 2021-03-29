Police Officer Lied About Living in Baltimore to Run for Mayor: Prosecutors
ALTERNATIVE FACTS
An officer with the Baltimore Police Department who lost his June 2020 primary run for the city’s Republican mayoral nomination has been indicted on charges of perjury, falsifying voter registration, and false oath after being indicted by a grand jury, reported The Baltimore Sun. According to the Sun, the Office of the State Prosecutor says Ivan Gonzalez lied about being a Baltimore resident on paperwork he filed for his candidacy. Anyone running for mayor in Baltimore must reside in the city for at least a year before the election. Gonzalez listed his home address as a rowhouse in the Canton section of Baltimore, and a local post office box as his mailing address, the report says. However, the rowhouse is owned by two other people who list it as their principal residence, and Gonzalez is listed in state records as the sole owner of a home in suburban Essex, Maryland, which is registered as his primary residence.
When the Sun first confronted Gonzalez in August about the apparent discrepancy in his filings, Gonzalez reportedly replied, “You guys are fake news.”