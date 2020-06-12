Baltimore Fat Cat Paid Sex Traffickers $90,000: Feds
A 64-year-old Baltimore financier and restaurateur spent at least $90,000 on sex workers in less than two years, according to federal authorities. Charles “Chuck” Nabit, a married multimillionaire, became the target of a sex-trafficking probe after the victims told investigators about their dealings with him, a criminal complaint says. One woman told the feds Nabit used a GoPro to tape their sessions, and another said she saw video of him snorting cocaine off a prostitute’s body. Authorities said they obtained text messages in which Nabit responded to the sex workers’ requests for food or shelter by cursing at them. The women said that Nabit—who tooled around in a Porsche—also cut their pay because he knew they were drug addicts. An attorney for Nabit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.