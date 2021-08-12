Baltimore Funeral Home Accused of ‘Sham’ Cremation After Two Women Identified Themselves as Man's Wife
A Baltimore funeral home has been hit with a lawsuit after a woman says the business faked her husband's cremation because another woman had already claimed to be his wife and held a funeral service for him, The Baltimore Sun reports. Demtra Street, the wife of Ivan Street, 67, alleges in the federal lawsuit that Wylie Funeral Home provided her with a “sham” cremation in order to collect profits from both her and the other supposed wife, who had presented an unofficial wedding certificate while asking for funeral arrangements. The funeral home has denied wrongdoing. Street alleges the Baltimore funeral home company called to tell her they'd host a cremation ceremony at her request but instead supplied an empty urn and knowingly buried her deceased husband at another location. The funeral home has denied wrongdoing. Demetra street claims that the incident has caused her emotional distress which has led her to be treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.