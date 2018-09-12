Baltimore Health Commissioner Named New Planned Parenthood President

Planned Parenthood has chosen Baltimore health commissioner and Chinese immigrant Leana Wen as its new president, The New York Times reports. “For the last 100 years, no organization has done more for women’s health than Planned Parenthood, and I’m truly honored to be named its president,” Wen, who is the first physician to be president of the organization in 50 years, wrote in a statement. “As a doctor, I will ensure we continue to provide high-quality health care, including the full range of reproductive care, and will fight to protect the access of millions of patients who rely on Planned Parenthood.” At the age of 7, Wen fled China with her parents after the Tiananmen Square massacre, and grew up poor in Compton, California. The 35-year-old reportedly “relied on Medicaid as a child” and has since “pushed back aggressively” against healthcare cuts in the Trump administration. Wen differs from the organization’s former president, Cecile Richards, due to her lack of political background. People involved in the selection process said the move was intentional, underscoring that Planned Parenthood also provides “health care to nearly 2.5 million mostly poor patients” along with working in advocacy.
