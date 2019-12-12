Baltimore Man Strikes Judge With Metal Pitcher During Sentencing
A 36-year-old Baltimore man who had just been handed an additional life sentence on Wednesday by Chief Circuit Judge Wanda Heard picked up a metal water pitcher and threw it at her, striking her in the forehead. Travis Burroughs, who has already been incarcerated for decades on rape and additional charges, was charged for the incident with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and using a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure, according to Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper, spokeswoman for the Baltimore Sheriff’s Office. The judge had just imposed a life sentence on Burroughs for sodomy and false imprisonment. Heard left the hearing room immediately after she was attacked to seek medical attention. “We are the enforcement arm of the court, and we will not allow anyone to assault or intimidate any of the judiciary officers here,” Tapp-Harper said, adding that her office took the incident “tremendously seriously.”