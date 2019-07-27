CHEAT SHEET
‘COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE’
Baltimore Mayor Calls Trump a ‘Disappointment to the World’
Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young slammed President Trump’s racist comments towards the city, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Saturday. “It’s completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American City like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings a patriot and a hero,” Young wrote in a statement. “Mr. Trump, you are a disappointment to the people of Baltimore, our country, and to the world.” Trump tweeted Saturday that Cummings’ “Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than the U.S.-Mexico border, where Cummings has condemned the conditions. “Cumming [sic] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump said. Cummings responded to Trump in a tweet, writing, “Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.”