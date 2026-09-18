Mayor Shreds Fox Reporter’s ‘Ridiculous Question’

The Mayor of Baltimore has humiliated a local Fox News reporter over the way they asked about a shooting that injured a three-year-old boy and six others.

Democrat Brandon Scott, who, at 42, is the Maryland city’s youngest mayor in more than a century, held a press conference after the incident in East Baltimore. He had a clear message for the perpetrators.

“There is no way to reclaim humanity after doing that,” he said. “Turn yourself in, because everybody in the god---n city should be looking for you,” he went on, adding: “If this is your son, drag his a-- by his hair down to the police department and turn him in.”

Scott has overseen a historic drop in Baltimore's notoriously high levels of violent crime. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Keith Daniels, a general assignment reporter for Fox News affiliate FOX45, was among the first into the fray after Scott opened up the conference for questions on Wednesday night.

“You are obviously verbally and otherwise disturbed by this, with the comments that you are making and so forth,” Daniels said. “You’ve made those comments before, but it doesn’t really seem to be making a difference, does it?”

Scott was having none of it. “Keith, I knew that you were gonna ask some dumba–, ridiculous question tonight,” he retorted.

The mayor inherited sky-high rates of violent crime when he first took office in 2020. They remained stubbornly high during his first two years, then fell dramatically from 2023 onward.

By 2025, homicides had fallen by roughly 59 percent over five years, and nonfatal shootings by about 57 percent, according to the city. That trend has continued throughout the first six months of 2026, with a 23 percent decline in homicides compared with the previous year.

“You want to interview, or you want to talk?” Scott told Daniels as the reporter tried to interject. “I’m worried about a three-year-old child being shot. You’re worried about perception and some stories you’ve gotten.”