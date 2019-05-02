Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Resigns Amid Children’s Book Scandal

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday amid a scandal stemming from her children’s book sales, The Baltimore Sun reports. “I am sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of the city of Baltimore and the credibility of the Office of the Mayor,” Pugh wrote in a statement, according to local news station WBAL. “Baltimore deserves a mayor who can move our great city forward.” Pugh’s resignation has reportedly taken effect immediately, and Jack Young, president of the City Council, will automatically assume the position.

Pugh has been under investigation for allegedly charging businesses tens of thousands of dollars to buy her self-published children’s book. Many of the clients who bought the books had active business before the city or later engaged in favorable deals with Baltimore. According to WBAL, agents from the FBI and the IRS searched Pugh’s homes, City Hall offices, and other locations to which she has ties. Pugh took an indefinite leave of absence last month to recover from pneumonia. The Sun reports that Pugh is the second Baltimore mayor to quit in connection with a criminal investigation in 10 years.