Baltimore Mom Admits to Killing Kids After Decomposed Bodies Found, Cops Say
TRAGIC
A Baltimore mother confessed Wednesday to killing her two children after their bodies were found decomposed Tuesday in an apartment, police say. A neighbor called police Tuesday evening alerting them to a bad smell emitting from the unit. Police arrived to find the bodies of Da'Neria Thomas, 6, and Davin Thomas, 8, both of whom had signs of trauma. Police spent the night hunting for their mom, 28-year-old Jamerria Hall, who allegedly confessed in a Wednesday interview with cops. “There is nothing more difficult than investigating the murder of a child, much less two children,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Hall and the kids had disappeared in 2018 after Hall’s parents said she set fire to multiple family pictures, though they were later found at a local hospital.