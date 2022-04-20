Newly Hired Baltimore Police Administrator Named Person of Interest in Homicide
INSIDE THE HOUSE
The Baltimore Police Department has fired a freshly hired civilian administrator who has been named a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. After Harrison confirmed the news at an unrelated conference on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department told local news outlets that the terminated employee was Dana Hayes, the department’s former chief of fiscal services. Hayes was hired on April 11, according to the spokesperson. Though he did not elaborate on which homicide case Hayes had been connected to, Harrison explained that the ex-official had been interviewed by investigators on Wednesday. Hayes, 37, is not considered a suspect, according to Harrison. CBS Baltimore reported that Hayes had been arrested on multiple gun violations in 2018 and was listed on the city’s gun offender registry. Harrison clarified that that detail had been missed in a background check. “We’re correcting that as we speak,” he told reporters.