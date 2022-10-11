Prosecutors DROP All Charges Against Adnan Syed

Baltimore prosecutors announced Tuesday that they had dropped all charges against Adnan Syed, the first subject of the award-winning podcast “Serial,” who was serving time for the 1999 murder of his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Last month, Syed’s life sentence was vacated by a Baltimore City Circuit Court after a year-long investigation by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office and Syed’s legal team uncovered two alternative suspects—one of which was never disclosed to Syed’s defense attorneys—and new evidence.

Syed, 41, had been imprisoned since 2000 for allegedly kidnapping and strangling Lee, his former Woodlawn High School sweetheart, who was found buried in Baltimore’s notorious Leakin Park on Feb. 9, 1999.

The case gained renewed national attention in 2014 when “Serial” catalogued the case over a dozen episodes, pointing out inconsistencies in the prosecution, and failures of his then-attorney, who was disbarred for wrongdoing in 2001.

Syed was released to home detention last month after his conviction was vacated. Baltimore prosecutors then had 30 days to decide if he should be retried or the charges dropped.

Chief prosecutor and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby chose the latter. She had previously said that her office was waiting on a final round of DNA testing to decide if they would drop the charges. It’s unclear if the testing, which had come back inconclusive since Syed’s initial conviction in the 90s, had yielded new results. Mosby is due to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the decision to drop charges.

If Mosby certifies his innocence, Syed would be eligible for wrongful conviction compensation, according to The Baltimore Sun.