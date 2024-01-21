Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Busts a Move to Celebrate AFC Championship Slot
SHIMMY SEASON
The human body is practically conditioned to express euphoria through movement, a fact even football players—and their coaches—seem to have ingrained. The Baltimore Ravens celebrated earning their slot in the AFC championship after defeating the Houston Texans 34-10 with a dance-off in their locker room, one where head coach John Harbaugh’s dancing seemed to hog the spotlight in a video the Ravens posted on X. Harbaugh’s jovial spirit extended to a post-game interview, where he made clear he was not the only dancer in the organization. “It was everybody,” Harbaugh said, according to the New York Post. “I mean, [tight ends coach] George Godsey started it off… George got us started and then we all got in there and danced, so I just want you to know that it wasn’t just me, just for the record.” The Ravens’ opponent will be determined following Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game.