    1

    Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Busts a Move to Celebrate AFC Championship Slot

    SHIMMY SEASON

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh dancing.

    Baltimore Ravens

    The human body is practically conditioned to express euphoria through movement, a fact even football players—and their coaches—seem to have ingrained. The Baltimore Ravens celebrated earning their slot in the AFC championship after defeating the Houston Texans 34-10 with a dance-off in their locker room, one where head coach John Harbaugh’s dancing seemed to hog the spotlight in a video the Ravens posted on X. Harbaugh’s jovial spirit extended to a post-game interview, where he made clear he was not the only dancer in the organization. “It was everybody,” Harbaugh said, according to the New York Post. “I mean, [tight ends coach] George Godsey started it off… George got us started and then we all got in there and danced, so I just want you to know that it wasn’t just me, just for the record.” The Ravens’ opponent will be determined following Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game.

    Read it at New York Post