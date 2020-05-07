NFL’s Earl Thomas Had Loaded Gun Held to His Head by Wife: TMZ
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas’s wife held a loaded gun to his head during a violent altercation last month sparked by cheating allegations, according to TMZ. Citing court documents, TMZ reports that police in Austin, Texas, responded to a disturbance call on April 13 and found Thomas’ wife, Nina, “with a knife in her hand” and “chasing a shirtless black male” with a pistol around a vehicle. The chaotic scene reportedly unfolded after Nina Thomas confronted her husband after learning he was with another woman. Nina allegedly admitted to police that she’d taken a 9mm Berreta with her to “scare” Thomas at an AirBnb rental where he was located with other women. Police say Nina was “unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber” when she held the gun to her husband’s head at the Austin home.
The NFL star reportedly managed to wrest the gun from her before police arrived. She was subsequently booked on a charge of burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to TMZ. Nina’s attorney, Jonathan Goins, was quoted by TMZ saying his client “unequivocally and categorically denies” the allegations against her. News of the heated altercation came shortly after Thomas took to Instagram late Wednesday to warn fans about TMZ releasing a report on the incident. “Stuff like this happens, bro. We’re trying to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned,” he said.