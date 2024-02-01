Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews Hailed as Hero After Mid-Flight Emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been hailed as a hero for potentially saving woman’s life during a “genuinely scary” mid-air emergency on a Southwest Airlines flight on Thursday.

The ordeal was detailed by Andrew Springs, another passenger aboard the four-hour flight between Phoenix and Baltimore, who recounted what he witnessed in a series of posts to X.

Springs said Andrews was alerted to the crisis after a nurse and doctor on the flight couldn’t find a strong pulse for the woman. With her blood pressure “extremely low,” Springs said Andrews—who’s had Type 1 diabetes since he was a child—called out that she may be suffering from having an abnormal blood-sugar level.

Springs said Andrews then offered a diabetic testing kit he had with him, and instructed the medical professionals on how to use it to check her blood-sugar level.

It’s unclear if that test is ultimately led to the woman’s recovery, but Springs said the woman’s heart rate stabilized soon after.

Despite his heroics, witnesses said Andrews quietly deplaned after the ordeal as if everything was normal.

“Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed,” Springs said. “Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing.”

The Ravens confirmed that the story was genuine, releasing a statement from the 28-year-old Andrews. In it, the three-time pro bowler credited the Southwest flight staff and medical professionals for their response.

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane,” he said. “Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed.”

In a statement to media outlets, a Southwest spokesperson said customer privacy policies prevented it from releasing specific details on what went down, but said it’s “appreciative of the efforts of our crew, medical personnel and fellow customers who assist others during these in-flight situations.”