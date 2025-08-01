NFL Team Recruits Michael Phelps to Teach Them to Swim

The Baltimore Ravens are calling in the big guns... to teach them how to swim?

Legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps says he will provide lessons to his hometown NFL team, which posted a plea for his help and claimed that a third of its players—around 17—never learned how to swim.

Defensive backs Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton were reportedly the brains behind the plea. Ronnie Stanley and Charlie Kolar joined them to pull off a creative synchronized swimming routine that called for Phelps’ help on Instagram.

“Hey Mr. Phelps, we have a problem,” Stanley says to start the video, before diving to the side.

“Did you know that 1 in 3 Ravens cannot swim?” says Hamilton next, before diving himself.

“We have a solution for you, sir,” Kolar said.

“Come to Ravens training camp in this beautiful aquatic center and teach the Ravens how to swim,” Humphrey said, ending the clip.

Michael Phelps led the Baltimore Ravens’ offense onto the field in 2012, shortly after returning from the London Olympics. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Phelps, a known Ravens super fan, said they had convinced him.

“I got y’all!!! Let’s do it!!” he commented on the video.

Kolar told reporters after practice on Thursday that he did not think Humphrey would actually post the video—recorded inside a pool at the Ravens’ training facility—to his Instagram feed.

“I thought it was going to be like a story or maybe sent to him, but I should have known better. I should have known better,” he said.

Michael Phelps was welcomed to the field as an honorary guest of the Baltimore Ravens in 2004. He went on to become one of the city’s most famous athletes. Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Phelps is no stranger to the Ravens. The team introduced him as their special guest at a game in 2004 and did so again eight years later. On the latter occasion, Phelps, fresh off winning four gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, led the team’s offense onto the field.

The 40-year-old remains the most decorated Olympian of all time, having won a total of 28 medals, 23 of which were gold.