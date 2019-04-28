1 Dead, 6 Injured in West Baltimore Shooting

One person is dead and six others were wounded after a shooting on the west side of Baltimore, a police spokeswoman told The Daily Beast. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, close to Perkins Square Baptist Church—although it’s not yet clear if the shooting was linked to the church. The spokeswoman said the shooting apparently took place during a cookout. Video footage from the neighborhood monitoring app Citizen shows multiple police vehicles on the scene, and at least one block roped off by police tape.