Feds Charge Baltimore State’s Attorney With Lying on COVID Loan Application
CROOKED CASH
The Baltimore State’s Attorney lied on her application for a COVID-19 hardship loan, a federal indictment returned Thursday alleges. Marilyn Mosby, 41, attested under penalty of perjury that she had “experienced adverse financial consequences” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on an application form to pull funds from her retirement account without a penalty. But her salary of nearly $250,000 per year had actually never decreased, the indictment alleges. In actuality, it rose from roughly $240,000 in 2019, and she continued to receive full pay throughout pandemic. Nevertheless, Mosby allegedly withdrew $40,000 from her retirement account without suffering the tax penalties she would have under normal circumstances. The indictment also charges her with making false statements on a mortgage application to lower interest rates, allegedly claiming a vacation home in Florida was a second home when, in fact, she had already made arrangements to rent it out. She’s charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making a false statement.