Baltimore Sues Ghost Gun Manufacturer Polymer80
BRINGING OUT THE BIG GUNS
Baltimore is suing Polymer80 Inc., one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Ghost guns—untraceable weapon parts that can be put together quickly—are being used in more violent crimes, and the lawsuit alleges that Polymer80 has created a “public health crisis” in Baltimore, according to a news release. Scott said that the city is accusing the company of negligence, public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act. Officials have also claimed that the manufacturer “intentionally undermines federal and state firearms laws” by providing ghost guns to “buyers who do not undergo a background check.” According to the news release, ghost guns comprised 19 percent of all guns seized by city law enforcement this year. The lawsuit requests compensatory damages for policing costs, punitive damages, and an injunctive relief barring the company from introducing more ghost guns into the city. Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against Polymer last February.