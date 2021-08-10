Baltimore Urges Younger Residents to Get Vaxxed With Funny Memes
‘GET VAXXED’
Baltimore has found an entertaining way to communicate to its millennial and Gen Z residents the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine: Memes advertising what cannot and will not cure the virus. The city’s latest vaccine campaign debunks a series of myths and cultural influences surrounding the virus, while advising what people should not do during the pandemic if they have not yet been vaccinated against COVID.
In one image, a man tells an upset woman: “Mimosas with the girls? You still aren’t vaxxed, Debra!” The ad clearly speaks to brunch-goers and people who want to enjoy summer activities even if they have yet to be vaccinated.
Another poster reads: “Green tea can’t cure COVID,” which follows with another ad: “Ginger ale can’t cure COVID.” Within the Black community, it’s a running joke that ginger ale can damn near solve all the world’s medicinal problems. The drink has been used as a home remedy for generations to assist with upset stomachs and digestive issues. And, to be fair, the ginger root is useful for easing gastrointestinal pain. But in this case, both green tea and ginger ale cannot keep someone from contracting COVID.
The campaign also speaks to those who think a healthy diet will help them fend off the virus, warning, “Salad doesn’t cure COVID.”