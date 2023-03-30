CHEAT SHEET
'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Busted for Public Intoxication: TMZ
Jackass star Bam Margera was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication on Wednesday, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that it had been informed by law enforcement sources that police in Burbank, California, were called to a disturbance at a Thai restaurant at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. There, officers allegedly found Margera, 43, loudly arguing with a woman. Margera was described as being “unable to take care of himself” and arrested for public intoxication. A witness also told TMZ that Margera’s estranged wife, Nikki, and his son Phoenix, 5, were also present at the restaurant, but it’s not clear who Margera was arguing with. Margera has struggled with substance abuse issues and spent time in rehab last year.